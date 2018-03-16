CITY OF GRANGER

ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING CONTINUED COUNCIL MEETING OF March 13, 2018

ORDINANCE 1306

An Ordinance of the City of Granger amending City of Granger Ordinance number 1283, adopting Fireworks regulation on the part of the City of Granger.

ORDINANCE 1307

An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, amending section 2 of Ordinance no. 1189 concerning Council and Mayoral Compensation.

ORDINANCE 1308

An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington adding Granger Municipal Code Section 13.12.090 and Section 13.12.100.

The above Ordinances are available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.

Alice Koerner

City Clerk Treasurer

City of Granger

Date of Publication: March 16, 2018

March 16, 2018