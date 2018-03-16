CITY OF GRANGER
ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING CONTINUED COUNCIL MEETING OF March 13, 2018
ORDINANCE 1306
An Ordinance of the City of Granger amending City of Granger Ordinance number 1283, adopting Fireworks regulation on the part of the City of Granger.
ORDINANCE 1307
An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, amending section 2 of Ordinance no. 1189 concerning Council and Mayoral Compensation.
ORDINANCE 1308
An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington adding Granger Municipal Code Section 13.12.090 and Section 13.12.100.
The above Ordinances are available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
City of Granger
Date of Publication: March 16, 2018
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
March 16, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment