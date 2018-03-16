Grandview girls golf team brings home second-place Coach says its the Greyhounds' first team trophy in five years

— The Grandview girls golf team brought home a second-place trophy Thursday, March 15, from the Othello Invite.

“We had a good day in Othello,” head coach Glenn Braman said. “The girls played very well for early in the season and we were able to bring home a second-place finish.”

Seven teams were competing.

For the Greyhounds, Marin Bender shot a low of 114, Braman said. Marlene Castilleja shot a 120 and Krystal Bravo shot a 132.

“These three girls have played golf for a while and they will need to continue to lower those scores down by more consistent ball striking, better putting, and just lowering their score by using their stats from each round to help inform them of where they are losing strokes,” Braman said.

The team also had two new golfers competing in their first match.

“They were Stephanie Velasquez who shot a 76, and Stephanie Cuevas who shot a 72,” he said, noting they played only 9 holes.

“This was the first time in the last five years that I know of that the team placed in a team event,” the coach said.