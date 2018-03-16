James Anthony Lagmay
James Anthony Lagmay, 27, of Wapato, died March 15, 2018, in Pierce County.
He was born April 5,1990, in Toppenish.
Dressing will be at the Wapato Longhouse at 2 p.m. Saturday March 17, 2018, and burial will be Monday, March 19, 2018, at the Union Gap Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment