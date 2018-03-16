Larry L. Lewis, 81, of White Swan, died March 16, 2018, in Yakima.

He was born Jan. 1, 1937 in White Swan.

Funeral services will be at All Tribes Church, at 1 p.m. Monday, March 19, with a viewing. He will remain there overnight. A procession to St. Mary’s Church in White Swan will take place from All Tribes Church at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Full military honors will be held by the Yakama Warriors.

