Man from Mexico makes it to the middle of Oregon with stolen vehicle Oregon State Police seize more than 36 pounds of methamphetamine

— Oregon State Police stopped a 2018 Nissan Versa with Mexico license plates on U.S. Highway 20, Milepost 18 east of Bend, Ore. on Monday, March 12.

The vehicle was stopped for a speed violation.

During the course of the traffic stop an State Police K-9 alerted and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The search resulted in the seizure of more than 36 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver — Michel Alberto Fuentes Burgos, 28 of Senora, Mexico — was arrested and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine.

Subsequent investigation shows the vehicle was stolen in February in Sonora, Mexico and further charges will be forwarded to the district attorney for consideration.