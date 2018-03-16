New art gallery planned

— Long an entrepreneur in his own right, Bill Flower is now hoping to give a space to area artists and artisans to showcase and sell their works.

Flower, who owns the Sunnyside Mini Mall is con-verting a space for an art gallery, hoping to attract both visitors and buyers.

Already, she has several artists on display, “and we not quite ready to open yet, he said.

He said he got the idea following the Holy Trinity Church Holiday Bazaar which featured the talents of a lot of local artists and craftsman.

“There is so much amaz-ing art that goes into closets until the next bazaar,” he said.

Feeling that was a shame, he decided to offer a space in the Mini Mall Flowers hopes the gallery will be-come a budding art walk that will include the local taproom, winery, museum and the pathway of bronze statutes on South Fifth Street.

Since December, he has been working to convert the former Sunnyside Beauty School space into a gallery. Today, Flower has attracted the works of local wood craftsman Leroy Ganser, and a newcomer Mario Ro-driguez, a collage artist.

“A member of the Sunny-side Art Commission is also talking about showing her work here,” he said.

Flower said that work will be juried before being put on display.

Artists wishing to display and sell their work at the mini mall gallery can con-tact Flower at 509-830-5209