Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 15

Suspicious activity on Wallace Way.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Grandridge Road.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

Civil matter on Apache Drive.

MARCH 16

Assist agency on Cherry Lane.

Trespassing on West King Street.

Found property on West Second Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 15

Animal problem on East First Street.

Juvenile problem on Mark Street.

Animal problem on West First Street.

Livestock incident on Second Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 15

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Code enforcement on Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Beckner Road.

Business alarm on West Riverside Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on South Seventh Street.

Disorderly conduct at South First Street and South Hill Road.

Disorderly conduct on North 16th Street.

Welfare check on North Avenue.

Recovered stolen property at Lantz and Independence roads.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on South Seventh Street.

Attempt to locate on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Victory Way.

Code enforcement on North Fourth Street.

Vehicle theft on South Ninth Street.

Attempt to locate on Cemetery Road.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Civil matter on Merrick Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Rouse Road.

Domestic call on West Maple Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Woods Road.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Harvest Place.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Shots reported fired on Yakima Valley Highway.

MARCH 16

Traffic stop at South Hill Road and South First Street.

Assault on South 10th Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 15

Civil matter at Van Belle and Dekker roads, Granger.

Recovered juvenile on East Edison Road, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen property at Lantz and Independence roads, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Court order violation on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Threats on Tuttle Road, Grandview.

Assault on Highland Drive, Buena.

Malicious mischief on Swan Road, Sunnyside.

Wanted person on SW Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on G Street, Outlook.

MARCH 16

Suspicious activity on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 15

Animal problem on West First Street.

Theft on South Wapato Road.

Traffic offense on West Wapato Road.

Assault on South Naches Avenue.

Domestic call on West C Street.

Unwanted guest on West Third Street.

Assault on East Second Street.

Welfare check on Donald Road.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 15

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 54.

Informational call on Seventh Street.

Mental subject on Third Avenue.