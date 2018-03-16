SCHS alumni donates winnings to alma mater

— Local Farmer Brad Rip can call himself an “American Farmer” since winning the Monsanto-funded America’s Farm Grow Committee award.

He is donating the $2,500 cash prize to Sunnyside Christian High School where the money will be used in the school’s vocational-agricultural department.

Each year, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partners with local farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits.

Grow Communities, which is sponsored by the Monsan-to Fund, provides farmers the opportunity to support and give back to nonprofit organizations they care about in their local commu-nities by enrolling for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice.

Since 2010, the Grow Communities program has given more than $29 million to nonprofits across rural America.

As part of their mission, Sunnyside Christian High School will use the funds to support the school's Vo-Ag program.

"As the industry becomes more technological and ro-botic, we need to be able to teach the next generation these skills, Rip said.

"Brad has a tremendous love for SCHS and we are thankful that he nominated us. We will use this money to purchase the necessary up-dated curriculum to educate our students in the techno-logical advancements within the agriculture industry," Sunnyside Christian High School Principal Dean Wa-genaar said.

“Farmers play a pivotal role in rural communities, and through their commit-ment to the Grow Communi-ties program, we are able to provide the monetary sup-port these nonprofit organi-zations need to make an impact,” Monsanto Fund President Al Mitchell said.,. “We’re proud to play a part in helping these rural com-munities grow and thrive.”