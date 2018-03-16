Sheriff’s deputies looking for burglary suspect

PROSSER — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information about a suspect wanted in connection with a March 15 burglary on West Hess Road.
Jeremiah Stone, 33, is believed to have been involved in the burglary reported just after noon.
The homeowners returned home and located some of the property missing following the burglary. They canvassed the area with deputies, recovering a majority of the property around 6 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding Stone’s whereabouts is urged to call 509-628-0333.
