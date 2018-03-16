Students looking for patients

— Yakima Valley College Dental Hygiene students are looking for patients. They will be conducting a dental screening clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 26 at Weston D. Brown Dental Hygiene Clinic, 1015 S. 16th Ave.

Patients between 18 and 45 years of age and who have not had a professional teeth cleaning for 3 or more years are preferred.

Prospective patients may call 509-574-4917 to schedule an appointment. There is a screening fee, which includes a credit applied towards the teeth cleaning fee.