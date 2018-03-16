Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

March 14, 2018

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Rafael Cortes Ochoa, DOB 02/20/75, following too closely. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

DISMISSALS

Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera, DOB 05/21/97, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Eric Anthony Anguiano-Herrera, DOB 05/21/97, obstructing a law enforcement officer, second-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree attempted assault.

Jacob Rodarte, DOB 06/17/92, disorderly conduct and third-degree malicious mischief.

Davina Maria Villanueva, DOB 12/22/91, hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Sarah Mercedes Guerra, DOB 03/17/98, obstructing a law enforcement officer. Dismissed, met conditions.

Sarah Mercedes Guerra, DOB 03/17/98, first-degree criminal trespassing. Dismissed, met conditions.

Jesus Lopez Sanchez, DOB 05/06/47, fourth-degree assault, harassment and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. Dismissed, met conditions.

Omar Mendoza Gomez, DOB 10/12/89, second-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.

Sarah J. Oshea, DOB 10/23/70, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.

Sarah J. Oshea, DOB 10/23/70, three counts drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited acts. Dismissed, met conditions.

Simon Pedro Ramireza Jr., DOB 10/20/64, two counts drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited acts. Dismissed, met conditions.

Rickey Lee Robinson, DOB 08/20/75, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.

Victor Manuel Romero Navarro, DOB 07/13/87, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Rafael Cortes Ochoa, DOB 02/20/75, driving under the influence. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 362 days suspended. $1,745.50 fine.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Alejandro Cruz Santiago, DOB 07/09/95, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

BENCH WARRANTS

David Salvador Campos B., DOB 12/03/85, driving under the influence.

Alejandro Cruz Santiago, DOB 07/09/95, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Amber Marie Hamre, DOB 02/24/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Amber Marie Hamre, DOB 02/24/91, three counts drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited acts.

Patricia Sedano Gaspar, DOB 03/18/83, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jonathan Paul Soria, DOB 07/03/90, third-degree theft.

Jonathan Paul Soria, DOB 07/03/90, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited acts.