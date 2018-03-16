Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
March 15, 2018
MITIGATION HEARINGS
David Garza, DOB 03/06/50, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Armando Amaro Gutierrez, DOB 03/20/81, speeding 10 mph over the limit. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
DISMISSALS
David Garza, DOB 03/06/50, first-degree driving while license suspended.
Armando Amaro Gutierrez, DOB 03/20/81, third-degree driving while license suspended.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Noah Nathaniel Alcazar, DOB 06/20/99, minor in possession and/or consumption. Dismissed, met conditions.
Jose Alberto Carrillo, DOB 02/22/79, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
Jose Alberto Carrillo, DOB 02/22/79, violation of a harassment no-contact order. Dismissed, met conditions.
Jose Juan Cerda Cano, DOB 06/04/89, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
Nicholas Joseph Lopez, DOB 05/05/92, displaying a weapon. Dismissed, met conditions.
Kimen Frederick Padelford, DOB 03/07/80, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Sean Roy Allen, DOB 02/26/74, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 319 days suspended. $725 fine.
Jesus Alejandro Garcia, DOB 12/03/87, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. To serve 364 days with 354 days suspended. $1,350 fine.
BENCH WARRANTS
Eduar Farias Fernandez, DOB 02/26/81, fourth-degree assault.
Eduar Farias Fernandez, DOB 02/26/81, violation of a harassment no-contact order.
Florencio Feliciano-Solano, DOB 09/21/89, third-degree driving while license suspended and first-degree negligent driving.
Antonio Lafay Neal, DOB 09/07/93, obstructing a law enforcement officer and third-degree malicious mischief.
