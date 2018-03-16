Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
March 13, 2018
ARRAIGNMENTS
Manuel Jonathan Bonilla, DOB 05/07/93, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license traffic infraction. $550 fine.
Brigida Munoz Rodriguez, DOB 05/20/92, no valid operator’s license; amended to no valid operator’s license traffic infraction. $550 fine.
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Christian Amezcua Borocio, DOB 07/17/97, speeding 10 mph over the limit. $100 fine.
Jose Benitez, DOB 03/26/52, speeding in a school and/or playground zone and/or crosswalk. $234 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Guillermo Mozqueda Camacho, DOB 02/10/63, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Modified exhaust. $100 fine.
Jose Guadalupe Estrada, DOB 02/15/00, second-degree negligent driving. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Jazmin Maria Niebla, DOB 04/17/96, speeding 12 mph over the limit. $166 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Erika Ramos, DOB 03/29/82, operation of a motor vehicle without headlights when required. $136 fine.
Erika Ramos, DOB 03/29/82, failure to sign and/or carry and/or display vehicle registration. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Rear center-mounted stop lamp required. $136 fine.
Erika Ramos, DOB 03/29/82, cell phone use while driving. $136 fine.
Miguel Angel Sanchez, DOB 09/10/75, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Raul Alexandro Solano-Estrada, DOB 03/20/91, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration less than two months. $100 fine.
Raul Alexandro Salano-Estrada, DOB 03/20/91, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration less than two months. $100 fine.
Sonya Lee Esqueda, DOB 10/28/75, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
DISMISSALS
Victor Manu Guenduley-Rodriguez, DOB 04/03/99, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and defective license plate lamp.
Ofelia Betzabel Reyes, DOB 09/25/89, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Sonya Lee Esqueda, DOB 10/28/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Tyrone Kivtus Shilow, DOB 04/15/82, disorderly conduct.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Jon Ray Bonewell, DOB 01/15/75, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
Uziel Bustamante, DOB 12/27/96, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
Gildardo Chavez, DOB 12/09/98, minor in possession and/or consumption. Dismissed, met conditions.
Eric John Garza, DOB 02/19/85, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
Carlos Lopez Lejes, DOB 11/08/98, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.
Carlos Vargas Silva, DOB 10/29/94, second-degree criminal trespassing. Dismissed, met conditions.
MODIFY/RESCIND NO-CONTACT ORDER REQUEST
David James Bradshaw, DOB 12/07/95, fourth-degree assault. Request granted.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Noe Borrego, DOB 09/14/65, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
BENCH WARRANTS
Caleb Prescott White, DOB 11/12/99, no valid operator’s license and reckless driving.
Felix Marcus Archuleta, DOB 10/03/67, fourth-degree assault.
Noe Borrego, DOB 09/14/65, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Ashley Marie Shalda Boyd, DOB 12/05/84, third-degree theft.
Jose Camerino Bravo, DOB 01/14/95, allowing an unauthorized person to drive.
Jorge Alejandro Reyes, DOB 01/25/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Marlena Rae Rice, DOB 03/31/91, second-degree criminal trespassing.
