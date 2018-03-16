Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

March 8, 2018

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Ebony Tina Van Ryswyk, DOB 09/24/82, failure to obey traffic control device. $203 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Second-degree no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Brenda Alvarez, DOB 12/07/90, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.

Yvonne Guadalupe Chagolla, DOB 09/11/96, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. Dismissed, met conditions.

Yvonne Guadalupe Chagolla, DOB 09/11/96, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.

Yvonne Guadalupe Chagolla, DOB 09/11/96, resisting arrest. Dismissed, met conditions.

Felipe F. Dominguez-Torrez, DOB 06/04/74, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed, met conditions.

Crystal Ancelma Oros Madriz, DOB 10/04/95, obstructing a law enforcement officer. Dismissed, met conditions.

Francisco Villa Coria, DOB 09/15/87, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.

MODIFICATION/RESCIND NO-CONTACT ORDER

Perla Cristal Reyes, DOB 07/25/88, fourth-degree assault. Request to rescind denied, order modified.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Fritz Oscar Rougk, DOB 07/11/68, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. To serve 364 days, 364 days suspended. $1,533.15 fine.

Ebony Tina Van Ryswyk, DOB 09/24/82, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Hit-and-run attended vehicle. Plead guilty, found guilty. To pay $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended. To pay $4,427.28 restitution.

BENCH WARRANTS

Jose Pablo Garcia, DOB 11/20/94, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Ramon Gutierrez Morfin, DOB 01/26/90, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Ramon Gutierrez Morfin, DOB 01/26/90, third-degree driving while license suspended and failure to surrender suspended license.

Rodolfo Mancilla, DOB 07/02/91, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Juan Carlos Valencia, DOB 02/22/83, fourth degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Jeanetta Ann Valls, DOB 05/18/74, third-degree driving while license suspended.