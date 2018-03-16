IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 15-2-03404-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE MARIE POPE AKA CHARLOTTE M. POPE, an estate; MICHELLE MCCARTNEY, an heir; BRADLEY MCCARTNEY, an heir; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLOTTE MARIE POPE AKA CHARLOTTE M. POPE, heirs; and all other persons, parties, unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff's title, or any cloud on Plaintiff's title to the Property.

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE MARIE POPE; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

Lot 2, SELANDIA, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume "T" of Plats, Page 33, records of Yakima County, Washington. Situated in Yakima County, State of Washington. Tax Parcel No. 181426-44401 and commonly known as: 81 Lorry Lane, Selah, WA 98942

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 20th day of April 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $177,141,74 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 16th day of March

BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 16, 23, 30 and April 6, 2018