SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF WASH-INGTON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:

THE UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, and anyone else claiming a paternal interest; of Carlos Garcia, dob 06/23/17, Termination Petition #18-7-00054-39 filed January 24, 2018 (natural mother Gloria Navarro); SHAWNA SCHAFFER, Mother; of Destiny Anne Rodriguez and Faith Anne Rodriguez, dob 01/11/16 and 06/25/13 respectively, Termination Petition #18-7-00024-39 and 18-7-00025-39 filed January 9, 2018; JOSE CISNEROS, Presumed Father; of Summeriah Maria Rey Cisneros, dob 11/25/14, Termination Petition #17-7-00508-39 filed December 6, 2017 (natural mother Summer Rae Rodriguez); IGNACIO MUNGIA, Alleged Father; The Unknown Biological Father and anyone else claiming a paternal interest; of Zakariah Lopez, dob 10/21/16, Termination Petition #17-7-00525-39 filed December 19, 2017 (natural mother Caszandra Lopez); ANTOINETTE JEAN LUNDON, Mother; of Josiah Guillermo Alfaro, Abraham Alexander Alfaro, Ezekial Rodolfo Alfaro, and Aliyana Elaina Alfaro, dob 07/13/16, 06/19/14, 07/19/12, 05/16/15, respectively, Termination Petition #18-7-00029-39, 18-7-00030-39, 18-7-00031-39, 18-7-00032-39 filed January 12, 2018;

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: April 27, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING. THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY EN­TER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR AP-POINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DSHS at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to

www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.

DATED this 14 day of March, 2018

Janelle Riddle, Yakima County Clerk

By: Amanda Marshall, Deputy Clerk

