Thirty-two Sunnyside scientists off to State Students clean up at Mid-Columbia Fair

— Fresh back from the 66th annual Regional Science Fair, the Sunnyside School District fair award winners are now preparing to attend the State Science and Engineering Fair to be held in Bellingham during March 23-24, Sunny-side High School science teacher Joyce Stark said.

“We will be taking 32 stu-dents to Bremerton,” she said.

Not only will the delegate of young scientists and engi-neers include high school students, representatives from the school district’s two middle schools will also be attend the two-day event.

She congratulated to all Harrison, Sierra Vista middle school and Sunny-side High School students on their awards at the Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair. All students were judged for awards of distinctions and received feedback for on their projects, she said.

The students were judged on clarity of representa-tion, creativity, engineer-ing, data collecting, and analysis, experimental de-sign, honesty, novelty, per-severance, scientific though and thoroughness.

Students listed by their School and awards are the following winners:

Sunnyside High School



U.S. Air Force: Sue Ann Hamill, Grecia Mendoza, and Elizabeth Ruldo.

ONR/U.S. Navy/Marines (Office of Naval Research Senior Award: Daisy Abonza.

USDA (Agricultural re-search Service and the Washington Potato Com-mission: Fabian Garcia, Marlee Weets. Abrag Nas-sar.

Eastern Washington Chapter of the Academy of Certified Hazardous Mate-rials Managers: Elizabeth Ruldo.

Columbia Chapter Health Physics Society: Kyleeanna Schenck.

American Association of University Women: Eliza-beth Ruldo.

Granite Construction Company: Eric Vergara.

Sigma Xi, Tri-Cities Chapter: Daisy Abonza and Elizbeth Ruldo,

Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers: Fa-bian Garcia.

GENIUS Olympiad al-ternate trip to Oswego, N.Y.: Erick Vergara.

Inspiring Excellence: Daisy Abonza and Evelyn Cortez.

Rosalind Franklin Award: Erick Vergara. Angelique Madrigal, and Abrag Nassaar.

Using STEM to make the world a better place; Daisy Abonza,

Dr. Harlan and Patricia Halma Medical Awards: Grecia Mendoza and Abrag Nassaar.

The Society of Women Engineers: Evelyn Cortez.

Ninth Grade Honorable mentions: Evelyn Cortez, Fabian Garcia, Hannah Merritt, Josh Oliver, Olivia Puente and Jacob Rice, and third place: Darion Beeman and Erick Vergara.

Senior Division: Abrag Nassar, second place and Marlee Weets, Honorable mention.

Harrison Middle School

USDA- Agricultural Re-search Services and the Washington State Potato Commission: Sarah Raihl.

The Society of Women Engineers: DeAngelina Archuleta, Annalise Alva-rez and Sandra Leyva.

Association for Women Engineers: DeAngelina Archuleta.

Association for Women Geoscientists: De Angelina Archuleta,

MCSEF Alumni Award (to encourage students to participate next year San-dra Leyva.

Honorable mention – Eighth grade life science. Sandra Leyva.

Structural Engineers As-sociation of Washington: Harry Raihl.

“Now on to state,” Stark said.