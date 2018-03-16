Toppenish woman leads deputies in pursuit

— A chase that began in Zillah yesterday, March 15, ended at gunpoint near Moxee.

Alma D. Lemus, 50, of Toppenish is in Yakima County Superior Court to-day for a preliminary hearing. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is requesting she be charged with eluding.

The pursuit began because of deputy John Duggan noticing peculiar activity just before 1:30 p.m. involving a vehicle stopped in the middle of Yakima Valley High-way in the 14000 block. Duggan, in a narrative sub-mitted to the court, said the vehicle moved, but stopped in the middle of the road again.

Duggan activated his lights and conducted a traffic stop. He said the driver, later identified as Lemus, exited and was holding her hand.

He was able to contact a Spanish-speaking deputy to assist with a language barrier, and noticed Lemus be-having in ways that appeared suspicious.

In the back seat of the vehicle she’d been driving was a large duffel bag. “I thought Alma may be involved in the transport of narcotics and thought it was possible the duffle bag contained narcotics,” Duggan said in the narrative.

While conducting a check of Lemus’ license status, the deputy requested assistance from another deputy to conduct a search of the vehicle, records show.

Lemus provided the deputies consent and pulled items from the bag. There was no sign of narcotics, Duggan said.

There also wasn’t any signs of narcotics in the trunk of the vehicle, he said.

However, Lemus was not a licensed driver and deputies asked her to have some-one with a driver’s license pick up the vehicle, Duggan said.

While moving the vehicles to a location on the shoulder, Lemus began tailgating Duggan, records show. He activated his lights, but in-stead of pulling to the shoulder of the roadway, Lemus tried to maneuver her vehicle around the deputy’s.

He tried to keep her from doing so, and the two vehicles swerved back and forth until the deputy let Lemus pass, records show.

Lemus pulled away and the chase reached speeds estimated at 70-75 mph in a 50 mph zone, Duggan said.

A Zillah Police officer joined Duggan in pursuit of Lemus and the vehicles traveled in the direction of Moxee, records show.

Several attempts to get Lemus to yield to law enforcement and stop her vehicle were made during the chase.

Noting the proximity to Moxee on Konnowack Pass Road, the Police Department offered assistance, asking if Duggan wanted officers to attempt a stop stick intervention, records show.

Approaching the stop stick, Lemus swerved and her vehicle was impeded by a steep gravel shoulder, records show.

The Moxee Police chief and a sergeant approached Lemus’s vehicle at gunpoint and extracted her from the vehicle before placing her under arrest, records show.