YAKIMA COUNTY ANNOUNCEMENT

2018 SMALL WORKS ROSTER

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for listing on the Yakima County 2018 Small Works Roster will be received by Yakima County Public Services. Small Works are those Public Works contracts for construction, building, renovation, remodeling, alteration, repair, or improvement of real property, and maintenance projects (including buildings, roads, bridges, utility, irrigation, sewer, and drainage systems, etc.) which are expected to cost $300,000.00 or less.

The Yakima County Small Works Roster Questionnaire forms and other application information can be obtained from our website at http://yakimacounty.us/522/General-Public-Services-Information or in person at:

Yakima County Public Services

128 North 2nd Street

Yakima County

Courthouse, 4th Floor

Yakima, Washington 98901

Submitted Small Works Roster Questionnaires from previous years are no longer valid. After May 1, 2018, firms that have not resubmitted in 2018 (on or after January 1, 2018) will be removed from the current Small Works Roster.

