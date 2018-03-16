Judge Donald W. Engel
March 19, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY
Miguel Angel Fernandez, DOB 06/29/98, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.
Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.
Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.
PRELIMINARY-DUI
Genaro Jimenez Velasco, DOB 01/07/84, driving under the influence.
Cesar Joel Galvan, DOB 01/25/01, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and reckless driving.
EXPIRED WARRANT
Jose Luis Matus Hernandez, DOB 04/17/87, driving under the influence.
