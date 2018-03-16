Judge Donald W. Engel

March 19, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Miguel Angel Fernandez, DOB 06/29/98, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.

Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.

PRELIMINARY-DUI

Genaro Jimenez Velasco, DOB 01/07/84, driving under the influence.

Cesar Joel Galvan, DOB 01/25/01, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and reckless driving.

EXPIRED WARRANT

Jose Luis Matus Hernandez, DOB 04/17/87, driving under the influence.