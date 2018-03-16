Daily Sun logo

Yakima County District Court

By Jennie McGhan

As of Friday, March 16, 2018

Judge Donald W. Engel

March 19, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Miguel Angel Fernandez, DOB 06/29/98, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.

Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.

PRELIMINARY-DUI

Genaro Jimenez Velasco, DOB 01/07/84, driving under the influence.

Cesar Joel Galvan, DOB 01/25/01, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and reckless driving.

EXPIRED WARRANT

Jose Luis Matus Hernandez, DOB 04/17/87, driving under the influence.

