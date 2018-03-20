Toddler found in Yakima River dies at hospital Second toddler found near home

One toddler is home and another dead after they wandered away from home near DeMoss Road.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy was found in the Yakima River; he was unable to be revived and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The missing 3-year-old was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, nearby, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to an initial report, the toddlers wandered off when their father fell asleep about 4:30 p.m.

Other details were not immediately available.