Bridge, Columbia River closed for suspicious items

— On Monday, March 19, at approximately 10:20 a.m., the Oregon State Police responded to the report of a suspicious item hanging from a rope on the Oregon side of the Lewis and Clark Bridge near a bridge support above Dike Road.

The items appeared to be two backpacks suspended by a rope that was tied off to the bridge railing. In the interest of public safety, the bridge was closed and remained closed for approximately four hours while the items were examined by the State Police Bomb Unit.

Additionally, the U.S. Coast Guard restricted traffic on the Columbia River.

The Bomb Unit deployed a remote robot, which was used to initially x-ray the bags. The contents of that examination were inconclusive. The unit next utilized a high pressure water cannon mounted on the robot to safely reveal the contents of the bags. The bags were determined to contain non-hazardous items like clothing and miscellaneous personal property, police said.

A suspect has been identified as 61-year-old Samuel Abram Owen, from Rainier.

He has been arrested for first-degree disorderly conduct, possession of a user quantity of methamphetamine, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and felon in possession of a restricted weapon and was lodged at the Columbia County Jail.

The incident was the result of a dispute between Owen and another individual and there is no risk to the public's safety, police said.

State Police was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Rainer Police Department, Columbia County Fire and Rescue, Washington State Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.