Cheerleading sign-up set

SUNNYSIDE — The Little Sunnyside Grizzettes cheerleading registration will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. March 22, at Chief Kamiakin Elementary, 1700 E. Lincoln Ave.
Registration will also be held March 29, also from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School.
For registration costs, call coach Felicia Hernandez, 509-439 – 2522.
