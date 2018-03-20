Cheerleading sign-up set

— The Little Sunnyside Grizzettes cheerleading registration will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. March 22, at Chief Kamiakin Elementary, 1700 E. Lincoln Ave.

Registration will also be held March 29, also from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School.

For registration costs, call coach Felicia Hernandez, 509-439 – 2522.