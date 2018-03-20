Christian School Booster auction set

SUNNYSIDE — The 38th annual Sunnyside Christian School Booster Club Auction will be held March 28, at the Sunnyside Christian High School, 1820 Sheller, Door open at 4:30 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the purchase of copy machines, banquet tables, AC replacement, band instruments, football gear, software, playground equipment, and a myriad of other items.
To donate to the auction email scsboosterclubauction@gmail.com.
