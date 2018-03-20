Grandview kindergarten registration begins

— Kindergarten registration and preschool signups begin March 28 and 29 for the 2018-2019 school year in the Grandview School District elementary schools.

Times for each school are as follows:

Arthur H. Smith Elementary School: March 28: 5 to 7 p.m. and March 29: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. After Spring Break registrations will be taken on Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m.

Harriet Thompson Elementary School: March 28, for PreK signup only: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 29, for Kinder registration only: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. After Spring Break registration will be on Fridays in April from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

McClure Elementary School: March 28: 5 to 7 p.m. and on March 29: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. After Spring Break on Fridays until May 25 from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.

Parents are to bring the following documents (preschool just needs to bring proof of home address):

Immunization records

Birth certificate

Proof of home address

Parent id is required

Kindergarten child must be 5 years old before Aug. 31, 2018

and preschool child must be 4 years old before Aug. 31, 2018.