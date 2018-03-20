Granger honors youth and city volunteers

— Congratulations were given all around for the communi-ty’s outstanding citizens and youth honored at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet Saturday.

With more than 100 resi-dents in attendance, the evening saw high school seniors Pedro Venegas III and Cecilia Ornelas named the community’s Outstand-ing Boy and Girl of the year honors.

Senior Gyssel Bustamante was presented a $1,000 scholarship during the even-ing.

Awards for Certified School District Employee of the Year was presented to English and Language Arts teacher Christina Alaniz by Granger School District Su-perintendent Margarita Lopez.

Lopez also presented Dave Pearson Sr., head of the district’s transportation department with the Classi-fied School District Employ-ee of the Year award.

Cargill, who has been a big supporter of community activities, was named the Community’s Business of the Year, Helen Dodd of the chamber awards committee said.

“To show their continued support of the Granger, the company, presented the chamber with a check top help fund the construction of a of the town’s new splash park,” she said.

Also receiving accolades for their hours of service to the community was Bruce Hall, of the Granger Histori-cal Society and Museum.

Dodd said Hall had con-tributed more than 550 vol-unteer hours of his time to the museum and preserva-tion of the community’s history.

“He is the man who has made it his mission to make sure the museum, located next to the granger commu-nity Library is open three days a week,” Dodd said.

Granger Mayor Jose Tre-vino presented city public works supervisor Jodie Luke with the City Employee of the Year. honors.

Sandi and Ken Fein were named the Chamber mem-bers of the year. Dodd said the longtime Granger couple are active in all things chamber including the city’s summer farmer’s market.

“We collected approximately $3,500 from the bidding on auction items,” Dodd said.

The profits from the banquet and auction will benefit future community events and scholarships.