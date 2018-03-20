Granger, Zillah battle it out in tennis Leopards depth in girls play gives Zillah the advantage

— GRANGER — Each program depended on its strengths, and the result of the Granger-Zillah tennis match was a 2-2 draw for the boys and a 3-2 for the Zillah Girls.

Granger won all of the singles matches; Zillah won all of the doubles matches.

Granger might have won the boys contest, but it couldn’t keep its fine No. 1 doubles together.

Because the unavailability of regular No. 1 singles Malaki Compston, doubles player Alvaro Campos had to cover the No. 2 singles spot.

Trennan Slade won 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 over Fernando Godoy a No. 1. Campos took out Julian Licea, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.

In No. 1 doubles, Zillah’s Payton Whitaker and Brock Ellis defeated Robert Berger and C.J. Middleton, 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles, Cody Vance and Anthony Wasselius of Zillah blew out Rafael Rocha and Nathan Acosta.

Neither team had a No. 3 doubles, and neither was able to score a fifth point.

The girls contests went the same, except that Zillah had a full team.

The Leopards took all three of the doubles points.

Granger’s Maya Roettger shut out Sophie Mattingly in No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Granger’s Anabel Castillo did the same to Hollie Ziegler in No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0.

The best match of the afternoon came at girls No. 2 doubles. Mackie Koerner and Esmi Gil won in straight sets over Maya Rodriguez and Sierra Middleton, but both sets went to 6-4.

No. 1 doubles was won by Mak Hernandez and Abbie Meyers in a forfeit. No. 3 doubles went to Jessi-ca Robles and Kaylin Torres over Destiny Alegria and Justice Solis in another competitive match,7-5, 6-3.

Granger hosts Toppenish on Wednedsay, March 21.

Zillah will host White Swan on Thursday, March 22.