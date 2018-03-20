Macias inducted

SUNNYSIDE — Casondra Macias has been inducted into the Alpha Omega Phi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Yakima Valley College.
Macias, majoring in radiologic technology/science - radiographer, is the daughter of JaCinda Brown of Missouri, and Richard Ermey of Mount Vernon. She is married to Abel Macias of Sunnyside.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters throughout the world.
Information from the Daily Sun News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment