Macias inducted

— Casondra Macias has been inducted into the Alpha Omega Phi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Yakima Valley College.

Macias, majoring in radiologic technology/science - radiographer, is the daughter of JaCinda Brown of Missouri, and Richard Ermey of Mount Vernon. She is married to Abel Macias of Sunnyside.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters throughout the world.