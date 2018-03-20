Man from Zillah threatens bar with grenade

— A Zillah, Wash. man was arrested Monday night, March 19, after witnesses say he tried to pull a pin out of a grenade in front of a bar in New Plymouth.

The incident was reported at about 8:45 p.m. at the Double Diamond Bar, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bar patrons told investiga-tors the suspect Joseph Nel-son, 36, was also trying to get into the bar.

Deputies and Fruitland Po-lice Department officers responded to the scene and found Nelson nearby. He was arrested without inci-dent, the sheriff's office said.

The Nampa Police De-partment’s Bomb Squad was called to help investi-gate. Bomb squad members discovered four inert gre-nades inside Nelson’s RV, which was parked in front of the bar.

Nelson was booked on charges of disturbing the peace, malicious injury to property and aggravated assault. He is in custody at the Payette County Jail.