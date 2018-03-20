Man from Zillah threatens bar with grenade

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — A Zillah, Wash. man was arrested Monday night, March 19, after witnesses say he tried to pull a pin out of a grenade in front of a bar in New Plymouth.
The incident was reported at about 8:45 p.m. at the Double Diamond Bar, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office said.
Bar patrons told investiga-tors the suspect Joseph Nel-son, 36, was also trying to get into the bar.
Deputies and Fruitland Po-lice Department officers responded to the scene and found Nelson nearby. He was arrested without inci-dent, the sheriff's office said.
The Nampa Police De-partment’s Bomb Squad was called to help investi-gate. Bomb squad members discovered four inert gre-nades inside Nelson’s RV, which was parked in front of the bar.
Nelson was booked on charges of disturbing the peace, malicious injury to property and aggravated assault. He is in custody at the Payette County Jail.
Information from the Daily Sun News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment