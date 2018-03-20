Marjorie Mildred Porter of Tillamook, Ore., died on March 17, 2018, from a long battle with dementia.

She was born in Prosser, on Dec. 2, 1920, to Richard and Elizabeth Griffiths who immigrated to the United States from England and Wales in the late-1800s.

A memorial service will be held for Marjorie at 11 a.m. Saturday March 24, 2018 at the Countryside Nazarene Church, formally the Hemlock Nazarene Church.

Arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.