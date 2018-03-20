Mildred Smith Liberty, 95, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018 at Yakima, from injuries she sustained in a fall.

Mother was born near Ainsworth, Neb. on Dec. 20, 1922, weighing in at 3 pounds to Paul and Mary Genung. She grew up on a small self-sustaining farm and with very hard work survived The Depression and hard times. She always said “…we had a wonderful happy life even through it was hard”. She remained optimistic throughout her life and made the most of every day.

In 1942 she married AC Smith (Smitty) and they moved to Outlook, in 1951 and operated a car dealer-ship in Sunnyside at Sixth and Custer. Now a single Mom in 1957, she pur-chased a home on Crescent Avenue and lived there more than 55 years. She worked more than 20 years at 410 Market and is still recog-nized by her customers, many of whom became lifelong friends.

In 1967 she married the love of her life, Paul Liberty, and they enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling and family times. Paul passed away in 1984.

She was an artist, a wood carver, quilter, hostess, fish-erman, crafter of all sorts, bowler and went to exercise faithfully. With all that she still found time to help any-one and everyone that needed it - people she knew and many she didn’t.

She was kind. She taught us all to be kind and to “work with a happy heart so it never feels like work.”

Mom is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Homan, her husband Paul, her sister Ruth, brother Francis, her two daughters Sharon and Diane and step- son Mark and grandson Mi-chael.

She is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Gary) Lowe, her brother Russ, step-sons Larry, Gale (Bobbie), and Mick (Kylie), and step daughter Laurie (Rick), 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nephews and nieces and friends also sur-vived her.

We all cherished her and will miss her.

Viewing for Mildred will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at Smith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

