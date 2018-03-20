No leads in drive-by shooting

OUTLOOK — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know who was responsible for firing gunshots at a home on Price Road at about 9 p.m. Saturday, March 17.
Deputies were dispatched to the area after receiving a weapons assault report from residents at a home there.
Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said the residents reported seeing a small, dark SUV shooting at the house from about 650 feet away.
A second-floor window was struck by a bullet.
“No one was in the room,” Schilperoort said, noting there weren’t any injuries.
“There are no known suspects at this time,” Schilperoort said.
