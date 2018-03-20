Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
MARCH 19
Vehicle theft on Grandridge Road.
Informational call on East Second Street.
Animal problem on West Fifth Street.
Parking problem on East Fourth Street.
Informational call on West Fifth Street.
Juvenile problem on Andrea Court.
Domestic call on Munson Court.
Suspicious activity on Ash Street.
Parking problem on East Fourth Street.
MARCH 20
Suspicious activity on West Main Street.
Traffic hazard at West Wine Country and Higgins roads.
GRANGER POLICE
MARCH 19
Animal problem on Bailey Avenue.
Welfare check on Bailey Avenue.
MABTON POLICE
MARCH 19
Traffic stop on Washington Street.
Traffic stop on state Highway 22, Milepost 24.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
MARCH 19
Found property on Rouse Road.
Non-injury crash at Rouse and Beckner roads.
Utility problem on Columbia Avenue.
Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.
Prisoner transport on Yakima Valley Highway.
Trespassing on South 10th Street.
Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.
Domestic call on East Ida Belle Street.
Informational call on Homer Street.
Suspicious activity on Homer Street.
Animal problem at Lappin and Scoon roads.
Juvenile problem at East Lincoln Avenue and South 14th Street.
Traffic offense at South Sixth Street and East Custer Avenue.
Sex crime on Parkland Drive.
Administrative duties on Homer Street.
Traffic offense at South Hill Road and South Fourth Street.
Resident assist at South Ninth Street and East Franklin Avenue.
Animal problem on East Decatur Avenue.
Malicious mischief on Park Drive.
Lost property on Homer Street.
Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.
Traffic offense at South 13th Street and East Kearney Avenue.
Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway.
Fireworks on Yakima Avenue.
Shots reported fired at South 16th Street and Federal Way.
Business alarm on south Fourth Street.
Shots reported fired on Cemetery Road.
Business alarm on Sheller Road.
Disorderly conduct on South Sixth Street.
Domestic call on South Eighth Street.
MARCH 20
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.
Business alarm on South Sixth Street.
WAPATO POLICE
MARCH 19
Fraud on West First Street.
Suicidal person on South Ahtanum Avenue.
Illegal dumping on South Wasco Avenue.
Unwanted guest on West First Street.
Welfare check on West First Street.
Theft on West First Street.
Suspicious activity at North Track and Donald roads.
MARCH 20
Domestic call on North Track Road.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
MARCH 19
Residential alarm on West Centennial Drive, Zillah.
Animal problem on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Animal problem on Elmore Road, Zillah.
Informational call on Tuttle Road, Grandview.
Informational call on Canyon Road, Grandview.
Suspicious activity on Price Road, Outlook.
ZILLAH POLICE
MARCH 19
Fraud on Seventh Street.
Threats on Maple Way.
Suspicious activity on Second Avenue.
