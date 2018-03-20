Stabbing suspect charged by County

— A man believed to be responsible for stabbing an-other on March 17 has been charged in Yakima County Superior Court for eluding.

Josiah Jacob Arquette, 19, faces eluding charges at the state level, and the assault and robbery portion of his case is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Yakama Nation Police.

He appeared for a preliminary hearing for the eluding charge Monday, March 19, and is scheduled for arraignment April 4.

That’s because he is a member of the Yakama Nation, a declaration of probable cause submitted to the courts said.

After allegedly stabbing a man in the 800 block of Blue Heron Road near Granger, Arquette led law enforcement officials in the victim’s stolen vehicle on a chase that spanned several county roadways and ended at the intersection of Van Belle Road and state High-way 241, records show.

He was advised of his Miranda rights after being taken into custody, but waived them when he said, “I’m sorry for stabbing your white people! I only did it because I’m a racist, and I hope he dies,” records show.

Deputy D. Perez noted Arquette laughed out loud and bragged about becoming famous.

The deputy also requested a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, records show.