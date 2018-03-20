State patrol investigating truck crash

— The Washington State Patrol this morning, Tuesday, March 20, is investigating a tractor-trailer crash that closed the Interstate 82 onramp at Stover Road.

The crash occurred before 9 a.m. when an eastbound truck carrying pipes took the Stover Road exit and overturned.

The truck came to rest in the grassy strip between the offramp and the onramp. Pipes from the trailer rolled across the onramp blocking traffic.

The Washington State Patrol and its commercial vehicle unit are onscene.

Other information has yet to be released.