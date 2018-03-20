Students to kick butts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Local students will mark National Kick Butts Day - March 21 - at 3 p.m. at Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
Sponsored by the High School Prevention Club and Sunnyside United Unidos, students will design anti-tobacco chalk murals and encourage people to write about or draw things more important to them than tobacco.
The event is part of a national campaign spearheaded by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Students.
Information from the Daily Sun News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment