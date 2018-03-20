Students to kick butts

— Local students will mark National Kick Butts Day - March 21 - at 3 p.m. at Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

Sponsored by the High School Prevention Club and Sunnyside United Unidos, students will design anti-tobacco chalk murals and encourage people to write about or draw things more important to them than tobacco.

The event is part of a national campaign spearheaded by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Students.