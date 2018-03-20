Sunnyside Fire Calls

MARCH 19
Aid call on Interstate 82, Milepost 56. Patient transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Canceled.
Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Motor vehicle crash on Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.
Appliance fire on Ida Belle Lane. Extinguished.
Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Automatic fire alarm on Sheller Road. Canceled.
Lift assist on South Fourth Street.
Aid call on South Eighth Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
