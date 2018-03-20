Sunnyside Spirit awards banquet is March 24

SUNNYSIDE — Those attending the annual Spirit of Sunnyside Awards banquet and auction will are invited to enjoy a safari adventure from 5:30 -9 p.m. at the City Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
The evening to celebrate residents to have exhibited the spirit of community living during the past year will be honors.
In addition, a silent and live auction are planned, as well as a with a dessert auction.
“It’s an evening to celebrate our community’s best and brightest,” Miss Sunnyside Committee spokesperson Diana Kilian- Blumer said.
The event is hosted by the Miss Sunnyside Royalty Board of Directors.
For tickets call 509-4390-0406.
