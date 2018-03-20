Together helping Sprucing up the playground for spring

— Reaching out together to serve their community, more than 90 Together Outreach volun-teers of all ages were seen planting trees, painting safe-ty strips and planning a sen-ior prom Saturday morning.

The volunteers added 10 dogwood trees to the land-scape to the Chief Kamiakin Elementary School play-ground, Together Church spokesperson Logan Bounds said.

“We wanted to do some-thing nice for the school dis-trict and this is what we chose,” he said.

In addition to planting the trees, the volunteers spruced up the planters in all the classroom pods and the courtyards.

The four-square games were repainted in the bus lanes used by the children during recess.

Other volunteers orga-nized a senior prom at the Sunnyside Assisted Living, on Ida Belle Street Satruday after noon.

“I think we are looking forward to the event as much as the seniors are,” Logan said Saturday.

Together Church members meet each Sunday at the Sunnyside High School audi-torium, when it is available. Sometimes, the group meets at the Harrison Middle School gymnasium, when the auditorium isn’t availa-ble.

In the past year, its mem-bers have helped with the National Night Out activities at Central Park. They will also be helping at the annual Easter Egg Hunt this Satur-day at South Hill Park.