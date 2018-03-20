Woman faces drug, stolen firearm charges

TOPPENISH — Kalani Joy Duvall, 41, of Yakima made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Tuesday, March 20, for possessing heroin, a stolen gun and 3.369 grams of marijuana.
Court records show Duvall was arrested by Toppenish Police on Sunday, March 18, following a routine traffic stop.
Several items listed as evidence were found in the trunk of a vehicle she was riding in, records show.
