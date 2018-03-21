2 area athletes win events in Wahluke meet Numerous others place in the Top 10

— There were numerous make athletes from the Lower Yakima Valley. In the Top 10 of their events, but only two winners at the Windbreaker Invitational Track and Field meet on March 16 at Wahluke High School.

The lower valley athletes who picked off victories included Billy Simpkins of Prosser in the 100 hurdles with a clocking of 16.99. Armando Reyes won the shot put for Kiona-Benton with a throw of 46-8.

The girls matched the boys when Abby Rodriguez of Prosser won the shot put in 37-11 and Eliza Buttar of Prosser took the pole vault, marking 8-6.

All of the athletes who made the top 10 follow:

100 – 5. Paul Haduk, P, 11.85; 7. Nico Chavez, Grg, 11.86; Keanu Cantu, Grg, 11.90.

200 – 7. Jared Gomez, KB, 25.40; 8. Jonathan Ornelas, Grg, 25.42.

400 – 3. Garrett Wheeler, P, 55.82; 19, Vicente Gonzales, Grg, 57.76.

800 – 10. Jose J.J. Garcia, Grg, 2:24.49.

1600 – 8. Christian Arriaga, B, 5:18.81; 10. Cade Merrick, P, 5:26.2.

3200 – 3. Alfonso Price, Grg, 10:35; 4. Michael Gannon, B,11:25.66; 5. Arriaga, B, 11:33.

100HH – 1. Billy Simpkins, KB, 16.99; 8. Reilly Williams, P, 18.33. 9. Jared Garner, KB, 18.51.

300HH – Leo VerMulm, P, 45.10.

400 relay – 5. P (Wyatt Paschke, Will Thompson, Wheeler, Hudaki,) 46.65.

1600 relay – Grg (Ornelas, Chavez, Garcia, Bryan Vasquez); 10 P (Case Reinmuth, Thompson, Wheeler, Hudaki) 4:13.

Shot put – 1. Armando Reyes, KB, 46-8; 3. Andrew Showman, P, 41.5; 4 Jose Mendoza, Grg. 40-0.5; 7. Logan Davis, KB, 36-11.

Discus – 2. Mario Bermudez, Grg, 117-0; 4. Reyes, KB, 114-4.25; 6. Scott McBride, B, 110-7.25.

Javelin – 8. Martine Valencia, KB, 125-4; 9. Cantu, Grg, 124-2.

HJ – 5. Tyler Perkins, KB, 5-6.

LJ – 5. Villarreal, KB. 17-11.5; 7. Thompson, P, 17-7.

TJ – 9. Cesario Arriaga, B, 34.1.5.

Girls results:

200 – Alexis Harris, P, 31.0.

400 – 6. Avery Thiemann, P, 1:12.04; 7. Isamar Solorio, Grg, 1:12.61; 9. Mia O’Neal, P, 1:15. 40.

1600 – 7. Julissa Guevara, M, 5:58.82.

100H – 6. Kira Harvey, B, 18.07; 7. Eliza Buttars, P, 18.39.

300H – 4. Natalia VerMulm, P, 54.7; 8. Hailey Garcia, P, 58.41.

400 relay – 4. KB (Hale Yutzi, Jiame Sicilia, Crystal Plencia, Rachel Estes, 59.63.)

800 relay – 4. P (Jenna Schnellbach, Garcia, VerMulm, Harris) NTA; 7. KB (Palencia, Estes, Sicilia, Yutzi) NTA.

1600 relay – P (Thiemann, Norell, Jessy Sekota, Brandi Groeneveld) 4:44.20.

Shot put – 1. Rodriguez, P, 37-11; 5. Stewart, Grg. 28-9; Grace Bryan, P, 25-8; 9. Naya Calzadillas, 25-4.

Discus – 8. Rodriguez, P, 78-10. 10. Bryan, P, 69-6.5.

High Jump – 2. Calie Colson, P, 4-6; 6. Seroka, P, 4-4; 9. Meirndorf, P, 4-0.

Pole Vault – 1. Buttar, P, 8-6; 2. Harvey, B, 8-0 3. Layne Padelford, P, 7-6.

Long Jump – 3. Groeneveld, P, 13-7; 5. Schnellbach, 13-4.5; 6. Kayla Lind, P, 13-4.

Triple Jump – 3. Groeneveld, P, 9-2.5; Kelli Munn, P, 26-4.5; Hailey Bass, WS. 26-2.25.