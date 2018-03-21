Daily Sun logo

ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

As of Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Hooked Up Towing,

901 "E" Ave., Granger, Wa.

Vehicles may be viewed

1 hour prior to sale.

PUBLISH: Daily Sun News

March 21, 2018

