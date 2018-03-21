ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
Sale begins at 11:00 a.m.,
Friday, March 23, 2018,
at D.C.Towing, 2681 Donald
Wapato Road, Wapato, WA.
Vehicles may be viewed one hour prior to the sale.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
March 21, 2018
