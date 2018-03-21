Daily Sun logo

Brake fire on the interstate

Firefighter Gregg Hutchinson of the Sunnyside Fire Department extinguishes a brake fire on a tractor-trailer at about 11 a.m. March 21. The fire was on Interstate 82, Milepost 67, near Sunnyside.

Photo by Jennie McGhan
As of Wednesday, March 21, 2018

