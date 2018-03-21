Fairy tale mashup attracts large cast Play is first repeat for director Candance Bosma

— A story of princesses, fairy godfathers, beasts and well, all things fairy tale, is now in rehearsals.

The Sunnyside Christian High School drama club will present "Sleeping Beauty and the Beast" April 19, 20, 21 at Christian Reformed Church, 700 N. 16th St.

The cast is under the direction of Candance Bosma and she said the young ac-tors are having a great time learning the script.

“I’m really excited about it as this was the first play I directed for the high school and 10 years later, it’s my first repeat,” Bosma said.

“I’m thrilled the kids like it as much as I do,” she said.

One of her favorite parts about the play is the large cast of characters. “We have parts for 30 people,” Bosma said.

The High School has a small enrollment so finding enough interested actors was a worry, she admitted. “I was surprised that the basketball, football and baseball players all turned out to take a part,” she said.

“The story resonates with them,” she said.

For example: Jace Cruz is the beast/Prince Frankie and Erik Van Dyke is the Fairy Godfather. Blaze Bosma plays Prince Charmless and Will Bosma is the Headless Horseman.

This play is a mash-up of a lot of fairytales – with lots of villains and even a few townspeople thrown in.

The rest of cast includes Krista DenHoed as Princess Rose, Emily Broersma as Snow White, Madison Bos-ma as Puss in Boots, Rachel Werkhoven as Wicked Fairy, Levi Newhouse as Igor and Abby Bravo as Good Witch of the West.

Cast in the roles of Vinnie, Angelo and the King are Kenneth Snyder, Alan Van Beck and Luke Wagenaar, respectively.

The Queen is played by Cobi Van Slageren. AJ Garcia is the town crier, and the evil sisters Anastasia and Drizella are Madi Candanoza and Sailor Liefke, who also plays a real estate agent, along with Alyssa Martin.

Marika Van Slageren is Cinderella. The three dwarves are played by Matt Beltman, Levi Newhouse and AJ Garcia.

Alan Van Beck is the narrator and Cade Bosma is the castle guard. Anna is Alyssa Martin and Kenzie Evans is Elsa.

Van Dyke is the town tailor and Snyder are a painter and Will Bosma is a chef. Jimena Hilario is the village baker.

The elementary school will have a special preview of the play April 18, Bosma said.

“We hope the community will have as much fun watching the play as we have had putting it together,” she said.

Tickets will be on sale at the door.