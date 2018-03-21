Our beloved husband, father, son, uncle, coach and friend Grant E. Smith went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Grant was born on Oct. 20, 1974 in Sunnyside, the son of Gregory E. and Carolyn (Hazzard) Smith. He received his education through Sunnyside Christian School and graduated with the Class of 1993. Grant attended Walla Walla College in College Place, where he received his degree in education.

Shortly after, he married his first wife, Rebecca Schwartz and moved to Springfield, Ore., where Grant began his teaching and coaching career at Emerald Christian Academy. In a few short years Grant was hired as one of the youngest principals in the state of Oregon. While in Springfield, Grant also worked at Fiddlers Green and became a licensed agent with New York Life Insurance Company. In 2004 Grant welcomed his only child Rachel Taylor Smith into this world.

Grant returned to Sunnyside, in 2005, where he found his passion in serving others through the family business, Smith Funeral Homes. On May 20, 2011, Grant married the love of his life Dana Fry in Kennewick and following their marriage they made their home in Sunnyside.

Grant was a licensed funeral director and Purple Cross representative. Grant was recognized by Purple Cross nationally as “Agent of the Year” in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016 and nationally as “Agent of the Month” 23 times.

Grant was a man filled with laughter, love and a spirit of giving and blessing others.

He enjoyed coaching and mentoring young people in sports and life, always emphasizing “WE over ME”. He loved spending time with his friends at Black Rock Creek Golf Course and was instrumental in getting the “Lower Valley Ryder Cup” going between BRC and Mt Adams Golf Course in Toppenish.

Grant was truly the “Spirit of Christmas” with countless hours spent spreading joy being Santa in the Lower Valley communities to kids of all ages.

Grant was a member of the Sunnyside First Baptist Church and served on the board and served, as needed, with pastoral duties.

Grant is survived by his loving wife, Dana Smith of Sunnyside, daughter Rachel Taylor Smith of Walla Walla, parents Greg Smith and Carolyn Smith both of Sunnyside, mother-in-law, Betty Fry of Keokuk, Iowa, brother-in-law Nathan E. Fry (Stacey) of West Point, Ill, niece Madison Elizabeth Bowen of Grafton, Ill., two nephews Ramsey and Mason Fry of West Point, Ill.

He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hap and Kathyrne Smith, Floyd Jr. and Carolina Hazzard, sister, Heather Smith, father-in-law, John Fry, uncles Davey Hazzard and Carl Hazzard.

Viewing and visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene.

Private family burial will be Tuesday March 27, 2018, at the Lower Valley Memorial Garden.

Those who wish to honor Grant’s memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Christian School girls’ sports programs or Sunnyside First Baptist Church.

If you would like to sign Grant’s online memorial book you may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Grant would want you all to know the merciful and loving God he knew. JESUS, HE’S ALL WE GOT HE’S ALL WE NEED!