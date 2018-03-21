Knights down Touchet twice in fastpitch

— Sometimes you don’t need a lot of hits to win a fastpitch game.

On Tuesday, March 20, Sunnyside Christian combined timely hits with numerous opposition errors for a 15-0 and 20-8 sweep of Touchet.

The second game went especially bad for Touchet in the second inning. Sunnyside Christian scored 11 runs, but there was only one big blow, Destiny Fonseca’s 3-run double.

“The rest of it was stolen bases, passed balls and errors,” coach Kelly Harrington said.

Pitcher Brooklon Struickman paved the way in the first inning.

She flattened Touchet with a no-hitter that ended after four innings.

On offense, the Knights were led by Fonseca’s 3-4 batting and four runs batted in. Sailor Liefke went 3-4 with a double and a triple, 3 runs and 2 RBI.

Brooklon helped her own cause, going 3-4 with 2RBI. And Madi Candanoza had 3 RBI.

The Knights broke on top, 5-0, in the first inning of the second game. Then they unloaded the 11-run second.

Touchet had some fun of its own in the bottom of the second, plating 8 runs. It was the Indians’ turn to take advantage of Sunnyside Christian errors.

“It seemed like the team with the fewest mistakes was going to win,” Harrington said.

For the game, Fonseca batted 2-3 with a double and 4 RBI. Sailor went 2-2 with a double and 2 RBI. Alicia Gibbons scored two runs and drove in two without benefit of a hit.

The Knights will resume play on March 23 at White Swan with two games starting at 3 p.m.