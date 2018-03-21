Laural Ruth Graf, 36, passed on to heaven from Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima, on March 13, 2018, holding her Dad’s hand.

Laural was born to Daniel and Lorna (Waddell) Graf on June 30, 1981.

Laural spent her early days on the family farm in Grandview. She enjoyed tagging along as her Dad irrigated. Laural sang at the top of her lungs as she rode with her Dad on the 4-wheeler.

Most of Laural’s formal schooling was in Yakima. She earned a GED from Grandview Yakima Valley Community College. Before the Huntington’s disease symptoms affected Laural, she worked at Walmart, K-Mart and in food service.

As Laural’s symptoms worsened, she needed the assistance of caregivers for daily living. She moved back to the family farm in June 2016 for full-time care. She delighted in being with each of the care providers.

Laural’s favorite activities included art, drawing, swimming, hugs, visiting Papa Graf, family gatherings, going to church, Disney movies, reading, eating Chinese food (the hotter the better), eating Almond Joy candy, feeding the horse, anything purple, frog collectibles, and writing letters to former President Bush (Laura) and getting several replies and signed pictures in the mail.

Laural is survived by her dad, Daniel B. Graf, second mom Betty (Perry), other step-family members, dear Papa Graf, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews on all sides of the family, the special caregivers and life-long friends.

Laural is preceded in death by her mother Lorna, brother Danny, grandparents Loren and Irene Waddell and Grandma Lenora Graf.

Laural will be remembered as a Sweetheart and Daddy’s Honey-Bun.

A memorial service will be held at the Grandview Nazarene Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please support the charity of your choice.

Memories may be shared here.