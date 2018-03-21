Daily Sun logo

Little Grapplers bring home 34 medals

Zillah’s Alex Martinez crossfaces Sunnyside Little Grappler’s Juan Rodriguez in the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

Zillah’s Alex Martinez crossfaces Sunnyside Little Grappler’s Juan Rodriguez in the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

By Ted Escobar

As of Wednesday, March 21, 2018

GRANGER — With only a short drive, 51 members of the Sunnyside Little Grapplers made the trip to the youth wrestling tournament March 17 at Granger High School.

Coach Daniel Guillen said there was a good turnout of family members supporting Sunnyside kids. He saw and met grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and so on.

Thirty-four of the Sunnysiders took home medals, emblematic of a Top 3 finish.

“We were also able to see some competition we hadn’t seen yet this season,” Guillen said. “It was good for our Grapplers.”

Next on the schedule is a tournament in Moses Lake this Saturday, March 23.

The medal winners last week, by age-group were:

  • Gold — Elijah Amaro, Jonathan Reyes and Julian Gaspar, ages 5/6; Kira Mesa and James Perez, 7/8; Julian Gonzalez, Dalilah Torres, Joe Ayala and Cesar Salais, 9/10; Edwin Puga, 11/12; and Alexxus Ramos, Jesus Carreon and Lenny Avalos, 13/14.
  • Silver — Ian Ramos, 5/6; Jayla Diaz, Marvin Salais, Antonio Aguilar, Lionel Lopez and Alicia Ramos, 7/8; Alex Aguilar, Julian Borrego and Juan Rodriquez, 9/10; and Carmelo Reyes, Jayden Jasso and Joan Gonzalez, 11/12.
  • Bronze — Katalina Rodriguez and Jovani Ayala, 5/6; Jeremiah Gomez and Jeriel Carreon, 7/8; Maricela Garcia, Chema Cisneros, Julian Puga and Aldo Martinez, 9/10; and Adrian Mendez, 13/14.
