Little Grapplers bring home 34 medals

GRANGER — With only a short drive, 51 members of the Sunnyside Little Grapplers made the trip to the youth wrestling tournament March 17 at Granger High School.
Coach Daniel Guillen said there was a good turnout of family members supporting Sunnyside kids. He saw and met grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and so on.
Thirty-four of the Sunnysiders took home medals, emblematic of a Top 3 finish.
“We were also able to see some competition we hadn’t seen yet this season,” Guillen said. “It was good for our Grapplers.”
Next on the schedule is a tournament in Moses Lake this Saturday, March 23.
The medal winners last week, by age-group were:
