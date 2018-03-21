Local girls contribute in all-state hoops

— Several girls from the Lower Yakima Valley participated in the all-state (all-star) basketball games March 17 at King’s High School.

This area’s participation came in the 1A-2A and 1B-2B games. No one from Sunnyside made the 4A game, and there are no 3A schools in the area.

The 1A-2A game was a big surprise, with 1A winning, 106-85. Abbie Meyers of Zillah scored 14 points, and the Leopards’ Samantha Bowman contributed 12.

The Leopards’ Brandie Valadez coached the team.

For the 2A team, Prosser’s Brooke Wheeler scored 1 point and nabbed 3 rebounds. Toppenish’s Jennifer Johnson scored four points and took down 6 rebounds.

The 1B-2B game went to the 2Bs, 96-50, but the Bs enjoyed strong efforts from Sunnyside Christian’s Sailor Liefke, Alyssa Martin and Emily Banks. They came up with 17, 9 and 7 points respectively. Nayha Mills of Yakama Nation scored 5 points.

Banks, Martin and Mills accounted for 7 rebounds.

For the 2B girls, Ashley Anderson of White Swan put up 8 points and took down 5 rebounds. Britnee Guerrero of Mabton scored four points, playing 14 minute for the 2Bs.